Russia says rocket test on sea platform caused fatal accident - reports

Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Saturday a fatal accident at a military site in northern Russia earlier this week took place during a rocket test on a sea platform, Russian news agencies reported.



The rocket's fuel caught fire after the test causing it to detonate and the explosion threw several people into the sea, TASS news agency cited Rosatom as saying.

