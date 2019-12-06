The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Russia says will respond to US on missile deployment

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 6, 2019 17:00
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russia will not hesitate to respond to any new deployment of missiles by the United States.
"We will have a mirror reaction", Lavrov said. "Every step will have a Russian reaction," Lavrov said at a news conference in Rome with his Italian counterpart, speaking through an Italian interpreter.

Russia has proposed a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) banning such a move formally ended in August.

Eritrean in his 20s dies of his wounds after being stabbed in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 05:26 PM
Turkey says left alone to fight terrorism after no agreement at NATO
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 05:22 PM
Thousands of Palestinians protest at the Gaza Strip border, 27 injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 05:15 PM
Shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, is 'confirmed dead'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 05:03 PM
Netanyahu: Gantz will not budge in negotiations to prevent elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 04:47 PM
FM Katz discusses Iran, Issachar, with Russian FM Lavrov in Rome
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 03:28 PM
Turkey: Greek expulsion of Libyan envoy 'outrageous'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 02:44 PM
Labour attack on Brexit document aimed at draft, not final version
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 02:34 PM
Greta Thunberg pulls into Madrid by train for climate summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 01:07 PM
Russia working with Turkey on new S-400 missile contract - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 09:28 AM
IDF arrests 8 wanted suspected terrorists in the West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 07:20 AM
Netanyahu lands in Tel Aviv following trip to Portugal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/06/2019 06:35 AM
Wildfires approach Sydney, Australian firefighters worried
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 06:15 AM
Three dead in black hawk helicopter crash in Minnesota
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 06:04 AM
Four suspected rapists shot dead by Indian police in Hyderabad
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 05:48 AM
