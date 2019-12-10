Russia seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with US

WASHINGTON - Russian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia is willing to publish a cache of communications between 2016 and 2017 that he said would clear Moscow of allegations it interfered in U.S. politics but has been blocked by the United States."We suggested to our colleagues that in order to dispel all suspicions that are baseless: let us publish this close channel of correspondence starting from October 2016 until November 2017 so it would all become very clear to many people," Lavrov said through an interpreter at a news conference following his meeting with U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo. "However, regrettably, this administration refused to do so."