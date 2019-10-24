Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia sends S-400 missile defense systems to Serbia for drill - report

By REUTERS
October 24, 2019 11:40
Russia has sent a division of S-400 missile defense systems to Serbia to take part in a military drill there, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Russia has also sent a Pantsir missile system battery to Serbia, it said, adding it is the first time the systems would take part in a drill abroad.


