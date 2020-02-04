The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Russia sends first plane to evacuate citizens from China's Wuhan

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 11:35
A first Russian military plane took off on Tuesday to evacuate Russian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the RIA news agency reported citing the Defense Ministry.
Thailand confirms six new cases of coronavirus, including four Thais
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 11:32 AM
Iran sentenced man to death for spying for CIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 11:32 AM
Russian lawmaker: Syria's Idlib seriously straining Russia-Turkey accords
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 10:38 AM
Two charity staff in Iran convicted of spying for CIA, jailed
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 10:38 AM
Malaysia confirms first citizen infected with virus, total cases now 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 08:57 AM
Macau to suspend casino operations for 2 weeks to curb spread of virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 08:28 AM
South Korean woman tests positive for coronavirus after Thailand visit
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 08:16 AM
Taiwan calls China 'vile' for restricting island's access to WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 06:37 AM
Kenya's former president Daniel Arap Moi dies - Citizen TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 06:29 AM
Japan quarantines cruise ship after coronavirus case found aboard
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 06:25 AM
China postpones high-level business forum amid virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 06:11 AM
Iowa caucus hampered by delays and uncertainty over results
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 05:57 AM
Shelling hits two natural gas plants in Syria's Homs - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 05:42 AM
Polls from Iowa highlights Dem voter preferences based on demographics
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 04:54 AM
Hong Kong reports first coronavirus fatality - TVB news
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 04:46 AM
