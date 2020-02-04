Russia sends first plane to evacuate citizens from China's Wuhan
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 11:35
A first Russian military plane took off on Tuesday to evacuate Russian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the RIA news agency reported citing the Defense Ministry.
