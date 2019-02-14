Russia to Turkey: You can't have Syrian safe zone without Assad's consent

Breaking news.
MOSCOW - Russia told Turkey on Thursday it had no right to create a "safe zone" inside Syria unless it sought and received the consent of President Bashar al-Assad, signaling tensions as a three-way summit on the Syrian conflict began.
President Vladimir Putin, one of Assad's closest allies, was hosting the summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi to discuss the future of Syria with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
All three countries have forces on the ground in Syria where they have coordinated their efforts despite sometimes differing priorities and interests.
