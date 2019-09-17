Russia to discuss selling new anti-drone weapons to Middle East partners

MOSCOW - Russia will hold talks with its Middle East partners on selling them new anti-drone weapons systems, Interfax news agency cited Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport saying on Tuesday.



The arms exporter would discuss sales of the new anti-drone weapons sales during the Dubai Airshow in late November, Rosoboronexport director Alexander Mikheev said.The comments follow a drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Saturday which knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.



