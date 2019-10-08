Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia to keep U.S. investor Calvey under house arrest until January

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 13:26
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 MOSCOW - A court in Moscow ruled on Tuesday to keep U.S. investor Michael Calvey under house arrest facing charges of embezzlement until January 13, the TASS news agency reported.

Calvey and other executives at the Baring Vostok private equity group were detained in February. They deny wrongdoing and say the charges against them are being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of a bank.


