June 12 2018
|
Sivan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Russia to respond to new U.S. sanctions

By REUTERS
June 12, 2018 12:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Russia will consider ways of retaliating to new US sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Tuesday by RIA news agency.

The US Treasury on Monday imposed sanctions on three Russian individuals and five companies, saying they had worked with Moscow's intelligence services on ways to conduct cyber attacks on the United States and its allies.

"Obviously, retaliatory measures will be considered, in such situation we can't do without them ... We will take reciprocal steps," Ryabkov said.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 12, 2018
Trump says has good relationship with Canada's Trudeau after G7 meeting

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut