Russia to respond to new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW - Russia will consider ways of retaliating to new US sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Tuesday by RIA news agency.



The US Treasury on Monday imposed sanctions on three Russian individuals and five companies, saying they had worked with Moscow's intelligence services on ways to conduct cyber attacks on the United States and its allies.



"Obviously, retaliatory measures will be considered, in such situation we can't do without them ... We will take reciprocal steps," Ryabkov said.



Share on facebook Share on twitter