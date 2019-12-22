Russian FM: Trump spoke to Putin, US ready to find solution on INF treaty
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 22, 2019 14:16
Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the subject of the INF treaty, saying that the US is ready to continue looking for a solution, according to Reuters.
