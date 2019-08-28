Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers to meet on Sept 2 - RIA

By REUTERS
August 28, 2019 16:04
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif will meet in Moscow on Sept. 2 for talks on the situation in the Gulf region, RIA news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying on Wednesday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ministers will discuss their countries' bilateral relations, as well as exchange views on regional issues including the 2015 Iran nuclear deal


