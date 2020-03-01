The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Russian, Turkey agree to create 'favorable atmosphere' for dialog

By REUTERS  
MARCH 1, 2020 16:18
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Chavushoglu agreed on the need to create a "favorable atmosphere" to improve working relations between their countries, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.
"The ministers have declared in favor of the adoption of measures to create a favorable atmosphere that will facilitate the effectiveness of the dialog on the implementation of agreements in support of the Syrian settlement and other issues on the agenda of Russian-Turkish relations," the ministry said.Lavrov and Chavushoglu, in a phone call, also discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.
Lebanon confirms 3 new coronavirus cases, bringing country's total to 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 04:34 PM
West Bank, Gaza Strip to be closed on Election Day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 04:06 PM
12 new UK coronavirus cases, bringing total to 35; 2 new cases in Qatar
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 03:56 PM
Flight from Berlin lands safely after smoke seen in cockpit
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 03:47 PM
Gantz: Netanyahu intends to distribute fake news on Coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 03:27 PM
Saudi Arabia prepares 25 hospitals in case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 03:12 PM
Netanyahu: Liberman will not be in my government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 02:15 PM
Pope says a cold will force him to skip spiritual retreat
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 01:35 PM
Italy to allocate 3.6 billion euros to tackle coronavirus crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 11:17 AM
Iran says U.S. has no legal basis to sign agreement about Afghanistan
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 11:03 AM
Givatayim mall evacuates upper floors fearing coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 11:03 AM
S. Korea reports 210 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 3,736 -KCDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 10:31 AM
Tibi: 'The only virus Netanyahu knows is racism'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 09:16 AM
Water Authority: Lake Kinneret rises by four centimeters
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 08:36 AM
Gantz: "I will continue to lead party in the event of fourth election"
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/01/2020 08:21 AM
