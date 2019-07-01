Russian air defense to arrive in Turkey

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogen said that the first delivery of the S-400 air defense system will arrive in Turkey in 10 days, according to Reuters.
Turkey, the US and NATO allies have been at odds over the purchasing of the Russian defense system. The threat of sanctions has been lifted, after Trump told the Turkish president that the US wouldn't impose any.Erdogen said the two countries, the US and Turkey, decided to delegate officials to watch the issue. Recently, the US has offered to supply Turkey with Raytheon Co Patriot missiles, in hopes of swaying Turkey away from the S-400.
The US says the new defense system can compromise its Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, which Ankara is a buyer and producer.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>