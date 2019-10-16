Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian army units take control of bases U.S. army left in Syria – Report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 16, 2019 15:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Russian army units had taken over abandoned army bases US forces left behind when US President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal from the Kurdish-held zone in Syria, Russian media reported.

Russian military police units are reportedly patrolling the zone, effectively taking the role the Americans no longer carry out. The American decision to green-light the current Turkish military operations in Syria led to their former Kurdish allies to join forces with the Syrian army.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
Asher Hazut, 14, who was struck by lightning on Zikim beach passed away

By ALON EINHORN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings