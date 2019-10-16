Russian army units take control of bases U.S. army left in Syria – Report

Russian army units had taken over abandoned army bases US forces left behind when US President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal from the Kurdish-held zone in Syria, Russian media reported.



Russian military police units are reportedly patrolling the zone, effectively taking the role the Americans no longer carry out. The American decision to green-light the current Turkish military operations in Syria led to their former Kurdish allies to join forces with the Syrian army.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });