Russian authorities forbid Naama Issachar and her mother to speak Hebrew

Members of Naama Issachar's family, who is currently held in a prison in Russia, reported that the Russian authorities are forbidding Naama and her mother, Yaffa, during her visit to prison, from speaking in Hebrew, Kan reported.



Yaffa was denied access to her daughter for six weeks in the past. Now, when she wants to see her daughter, Yaffa must receive permission from a judge.

