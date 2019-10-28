Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian authorities forbid Naama Issachar and her mother to speak Hebrew

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 15:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Members of Naama Issachar's family, who is currently held in a prison in Russia, reported that the Russian authorities are forbidding Naama and her mother, Yaffa, during her visit to prison, from speaking in Hebrew, Kan reported.

Yaffa was denied access to her daughter for six weeks in the past. Now, when she wants to see her daughter, Yaffa must receive permission from a judge.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 28, 2019
U.N. envoy to meet Turkey, Iran and Russia foreign ministers in Geneva

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings