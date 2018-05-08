May 09 2018
Iyar, 24, 5778
Russian foreign ministry says disappointed by Trump's Iran decision

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 23:50
MOSCOW - Russia's foreign ministry is "deeply disappointed" by US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There are no - and can be no - grounds for breaking the joint comprehensive action plan (JCPOA). The plan showed its full efficiency," the ministry said. "The United States is undermining international trust in the International Atomic Energy Agency."

The ministry said it was open to further cooperation with other Iran deal members and would continue to actively develop bilateral ties with Tehran.


