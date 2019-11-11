Russian hacker Alexei Burkov extradited to U.S. - report

Russian hacker Alexei Burkov was extradited to the United States on Monday night, according to Channel 12.



Yesterday, the Supreme Court rejected Russian hacker Alexei Burkov's appeal of Justice Minister Amir Ohana's decision to order his extradition to the United States.The ruling, given by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Justices Yitzhak Amit and Ofer Grosskopf, states that, contrary to complaints by Russia, Ohana's decision to order his extradition to the US was made after exhaustive and in-depth consideration of the circumstances, and there was nothing to justify the Court intervening.



Maariv Online contributed to this report.



