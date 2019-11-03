Russian hacker petitioned the High Court against his extradition

Alexei Borkov, the Russian hacker imprisoned in Israel, filed a petition with the High Court against his extradition order to the United States signed by Justice Minister Amir Ohana last week, following the petition by the Issachar family on the matter.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });