Russian hacker petitioned the High Court against his extradition

By MAARIV ONLINE
November 3, 2019 13:05
Alexei Borkov, the Russian hacker imprisoned in Israel, filed a petition with the High Court against his extradition order to the United States signed by Justice Minister Amir Ohana last week, following the petition by the Issachar family on the matter.


