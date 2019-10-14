Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian investors eying Saudi Aramco listing - wealth fund chief

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 08:56
A number of Russian investors are interested in a planned initial public offering of Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco, Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive officer of Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, told reporters on Sunday.

Dmitriev, speaking ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia, also said that a global oil output deal between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries would be discussed at talks in Riyadh.


