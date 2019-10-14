Russia's Gazprom keen to cooperate with Saudi firms, Novak tells Arab News

Russia's Gazprom is interested in cooperating with Saudi Arabian companies in the field of natural gas, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Arab News.

The two countries may sign agreements totaling $1 billion during the visit of Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the kingdom, he said in an interview published on Monday by the Saudi newspaper.

''The interest in cooperation with Saudi companies is shown by many Russian oil and gas companies, such as Gazprom and Sibur,'' he said.

The two countries are also studying establishing a joint institute for energy cooperation, he added.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });