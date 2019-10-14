Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia's Gazprom keen to cooperate with Saudi firms, Novak tells Arab News

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 07:55
Russia's Gazprom is interested in cooperating with Saudi Arabian companies in the field of natural gas, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Arab News.


The two countries may sign agreements totaling $1 billion during the visit of Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the kingdom, he said in an interview published on Monday by the Saudi newspaper.
''The interest in cooperation with Saudi companies is shown by many Russian oil and gas companies, such as Gazprom and Sibur,'' he said.


The two countries are also studying establishing a joint institute for energy cooperation, he added.


