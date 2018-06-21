June 21 2018
|
Tammuz, 8, 5778
|
Russia's Lavrov, U.N. Secretary-General discuss Iran nuke deal, N. Korea

By REUTERS
June 21, 2018 11:52
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the Iran nuclear deal and progress on the Korean peninsula in Moscow on Thursday, TASS news agency reported.



Interfax news agency, citing Guterres, said that Russia and the United Nations are working over implementation of agreements over Syria peace process discussed in Russia's Sochi earlier this year.

In January, the Russian-sponsored conference in Sochi on reaching peace in Syria agreed to create a constitutional committee which will work in Geneva.


