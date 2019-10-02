Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia's Putin says no proof Iran was behind Saudi attacks

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 14:50
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that there was no evidence that Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil infrastructure last month and that the United States had not presented any proof of Iran's role.

France tried to set up a meeting between the leaders of Iran and the United States after the attack, but the move failed because Tehran wants Washington to remove its sanctions, Putin said at an energy conference in Moscow.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 2, 2019
U.S.'s Pompeo asks Italy to be wary of China's 'predatory' moves

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings