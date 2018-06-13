June 13 2018
Sivan, 30, 5778
Russia's Putin to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed, discuss oil deal

By REUTERS
June 13, 2018 11:16
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he visits Russia for the opening of the soccer World Cup, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.



Peskov said the two would discuss the global oil production cut agreement which Saudi Arabia and Russia are leading, but did not plan to discuss an exit from the deal.

Crown Prince Mohammed is among leaders of many countries who will visit Russia for the World Cup opening, Peskov said.


