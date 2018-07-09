Russia's UK embassy calls Amesbury poisoning 'anti-Russian provocation'

Breaking news.
MOSCOW - Russia's embassy to Britain said on Monday it would regard the Amesbury poisoning incident which has left one woman, Dawn Sturgess dead, as an anti-Russian provocation in the absence of access to the investigation.
Britain's top counter-terrorism officer has said Sturgess died after being poisoned with a nerve agent that also struck a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in March.
"Without access to the investigation files and to our two citizens [the Skripals], we will consider the incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury as an irresponsible anti-Russian provocation by official London," the embassy said in a statement.
The Kremlin said earlier on Monday it was sorry to hear about the death of Sturgess.