Ryanair warns of job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips
By REUTERS
JANUARY 28, 2020 15:22
Ryanair has warned pilots of possible base closures and job cuts as the date for delivery of its first 10 of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX aircraft slipped into the autumn.
In a memo dated Jan. 27 seen by Reuters, the low-cost airline said Boeing would not deliver the first aircraft until September or October at the earliest, as Ryanair does not take deliveries during its peak summer months of June, July and August.
