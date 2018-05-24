May 24 2018
S. Korea's Moon: Trump cancellation of North Korea summit 'regrettable'

May 24, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed deep regret on Thursday over US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Blue House executive office.

"I am very perplexed and it is very regrettable that the North Korea-US summit will not be held on June 12 when it was scheduled to be held," Moon was quoted as saying at a meeting with his top security officials.

Yonhap said Moon urged direct talks between Trump and Kim and said denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula should not be delayed by the decision to call off the summit.


