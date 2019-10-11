SDF: Five Islamic State fighters escape jail in Syria's Qamishli

BEIRUT - Five Islamic State militants broke out of a prison in northeast Syria on Friday after Turkish shelling nearby, a military media official in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.



The detainees escaped from a prison in Qamishli city, Marvan Qamishlo said.

