SDF: Nine dead in Turkish offensive in northeast Syria

BEIRUT - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Thursday that Turkish air strikes and shelling had killed nine civilians in northeast Syria since the start of Ankara's offensive.



Turkey launched its operation on Wednesday, after a pullback of U.S. forces from part of the border region, opening up a new phase in Syria's more than eight-year war.

