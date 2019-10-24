Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

SDF says Turkey breaches ceasefire, urges U.S. intervention

By REUTERS
October 24, 2019 14:20
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies had launched a large land offensive targeting three villages on Thursday despite a truce and urged the United States to intervene immediately to stop the attack.

In a statement, the SDF said the attack by Turkish forces on the villages "outside the area of the ceasefire" had forced thousands of civilians to flee. "Our forces are still clashing," it said.The SDF held Turkey responsible for "deterioration of the ceasefire process," it added.

"Despite our forces' commitment to the ceasefire decision and the withdrawal of our forces from the entire ceasefire area, the Turkish state and the terrorist factions allied to it are still violating the ceasefire process," it said.

Separately, SDF official Mustafa Bali said in a Tweet that the SDF would exercise its legitimate right to self defense.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 24, 2019
UK police say 39 people found dead in truck near London were Chinese

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings