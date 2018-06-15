June 15 2018
|
Tammuz, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

S.Korea official: U.S. forces in South Korea not subject to N.Korea-U.S. talks

By REUTERS
June 15, 2018 08:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SEOUL - US forces in South Korea are not subject to negotiations between North Korea and the United States, as they are a matter for the alliance between United States and South Korea, a senior official in South Korea's presidential office said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would stop "expensive, provocative" war games with the South, following his historic summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The senior official in the south Korean presidential office also said there had been discussions between North Korea and the United States on the goal of completing an "early" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, before the Tuesday summit. The official did not elaborate.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 15, 2018
U.S. says will "take firm, appropriate measures" against Syria violations

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut