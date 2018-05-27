May 27 2018
|
Sivan, 13, 5778
|
S.Korea says N.Korea's Kim reaffirms commitment to summit with Trump

By REUTERS
May 27, 2018 04:40
SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to "complete" denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and to a planned meeting with US President Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday.

Moon and Kim agreed at a surprise second meeting on Saturday that a possible North Korea-US summit, currently planned for June 12 in Singapore, must be held successfully, Moon told a news conference in Seoul.

Moon, who returned to Seoul on Thursday morning after meeting Trump in Washington in a bid to keep the high-stakes U.S.-North Korea summit on track, said he delivered Trump's "firm will" to end the hostile relationship with North Korea and pursue bilateral economic cooperation.


