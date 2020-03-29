S.Korea to impose mandatory coronavirus quarantine on all arrivals

Every person arriving in South Korea from overseas will soon be required to undergo two weeks of quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Sunday.

South Korea confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases as of Saturday, bringing the country's total to 9,583, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 41 were travelers arriving from overseas, including 40 South Korean citizens and one foreigner, the KCDC said.