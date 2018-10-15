S.Korea's Sept imports of Iran oil fall to zero ahead of U.S. sanctions

Breaking news.
A U.S government official said in early October that the US government was actively considering waivers on sanctions for countries that are lowering their imports of Iranian oil.
Oil imports from Iran have declined for the past months. In the first nine months of the year, South Korea's imports of Iranian oil dropped 49.1 percent to 7.15 million tonnes, compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the data.
In total, the world's fifth-largest crude buyer, imported 10.83 million tonnes of crude oil in September, down 11.8 percent from 12.28 million tonnes a year earlier.
Imports from Saudi Arabia, South Korea's top crude supplier, were 3.41 million tonnes in September, down 6.9 percent from 3.67 million tonnes a year earlier.
Meanwhile, South Korea's imports of US crude increased five-fold to 668,704 tonnes in September from 131,125 tonnes last year, the data showed.
In the January-September period of the year, 110.45 million tonnes of crude oil, were imported into South Korea, nearly unchanged from 110.44 million tonnes over the same period last year.
State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) will release South Korea's final September crude oil imports data later this month.
