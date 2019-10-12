Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saddleridge Fire Killed 1, Burns 25 Homes North Of Los Angeles

By REUTERS
October 12, 2019 02:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A fast-moving brush fire, called Saddleridge fire continued its destructive march into the northern foothills of the San Fernando Valley on Friday, October 11th, killed at least 1, burning 25 homes, closing freeways and forcing evacuations.


Classes were canceled at about 40 schools in the Los Angeles area.
The schools in the San Fernando Valley were closed.


A number of colleges and other schools also closed Friday because of the fire, including California State University Northridge and Los Angeles Mission College in Sylmar.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 12, 2019
Trump says acting Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan is stepping down

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings