Saddleridge Fire Killed 1, Burns 25 Homes North Of Los Angeles

A fast-moving brush fire, called Saddleridge fire continued its destructive march into the northern foothills of the San Fernando Valley on Friday, October 11th, killed at least 1, burning 25 homes, closing freeways and forcing evacuations.

Classes were canceled at about 40 schools in the Los Angeles area.

The schools in the San Fernando Valley were closed.

A number of colleges and other schools also closed Friday because of the fire, including California State University Northridge and Los Angeles Mission College in Sylmar.

