Safed - Two suspects arrested for spraying graffiti, damaging vehicles

Police in the northern city of Safed arrested two suspects, a minor and an adult, on suspicion of spraying graffiti and causing damage to vehicles.



In the Akhbara neighborhood of the city, several instances of graffiti were sprayed on walls including , "Only Gentiles are expelled from the land," and "Rise up and shine" [a phrase from the Hebrew prayer of Lecha Dodi].Citizens who noticed the graffiti and damage to the vehicles reported it to the Israeli police. Investigators who arrived at the scene gathered findings from the scene and launched an investigation that led shortly to the arrest of two suspects, aged 17 and 28.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });