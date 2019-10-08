Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sanctions have led to Iran's oil industry falling behind

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 09:58
 GENEVA - Sanctions have led to Iran's oil industry falling behind but Iran will resist, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

"The conditions in Iran are in a way that once every few years the oil industry receives a deadly blow and the economic sanctions can be considered one of those," he said. "This has caused Iran's oil industry to fall behind from the international position and space but we will resist in this area."


October 8, 2019
