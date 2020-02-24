Sanders wins Nevada caucus, pulling ahead of rivals

Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucus in the race to become the Democrat's Presidential candidate later this year, gaining 47.1% of the vote with 88% of precincts reporting. The Vermont Senator is projected to win at least 17 delegates, Reuters has reported. Former Vice President Joe Biden is in second place, projected to get at least 7 delegates, with 20.9% of the vote. So far, Sanders is in the lead overall with 31 delegates to his name, with 76 declared. Pete Buttigeig is currently in second place overall, with 22 delegates. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are in joint third place, both on 8 delegates. In total, 1,991 delegates are required to win the nomination.