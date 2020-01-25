The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Sanya, China shuts down tourist sites to prevent spread of coronavirus

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 25, 2020 10:58
BEIJING - China's Sanya city in the southern island province of Hainan has shut down all tourist sites in the city to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the city government said on Saturday.
Sanya is one of the favorite tourist destinations during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday which lasts until Jan 30.Earlier on Saturday, Hainan capital Haikou city said it would start a 14-day centralized medical observation for tourists from the central Hubei province, center of the coronavirus outbreak.
The virus, which originated in the central city of Wuhan late last year, has killed 41 people and infected more than 1,300 people globally.
Clashes in Baghdad wound 7, authorities remove barriers and open roads
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 11:17 AM
Balloons with 'suspicious object' land in southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/25/2020 10:44 AM
Two Rohingya women killed as Myanmar army shells village
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 09:13 AM
Starbucks shuts shops, suspends delivery in Hubei, China amid outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 07:09 AM
France confirms first three cases of coronavirus in Europe
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/25/2020 01:00 AM
Trump thanks Chinese President Xi for efforts to contain Coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/25/2020 12:20 AM
Coronavirus worries have surgical masks flying off shelves in New York
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 11:53 PM
New Orleans Saints fighting release of emails with Catholic church
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 10:39 PM
France declares first two confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 10:07 PM
Three French nationals and one Iraqi missing in Baghdad - French NGO
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 10:05 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes eastern Turkey – EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 08:54 PM
Russia recommends suspension of travel package sales to China over virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 08:33 PM
Earthquake felt in Central and Southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST LITE STAFF
  • 01/24/2020 08:17 PM
Anti-Jewish graffiti sparks anger in Italy ahead of Holocaust day
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:51 PM
Russia says three Syrian army servicemen killed in Aleppo
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/24/2020 07:51 PM
