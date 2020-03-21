The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Satmar rebbe of Kiryas Yoel diagnosed with coronavirus

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 21, 2020 20:26
The grand rabbi of the Kiryas Yoel  branch of the Satmar hassidic community has contracted coronavirus. 
Grand Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum, 73, was tested positive over the weekend, but has been in isolation in his home since last week.
Smotrich in quarantine after coming in conctact with coronavirus patient
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/21/2020 08:18 PM
US Senate's coronavirus package would be worth more than $2 trillion
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 05:05 PM
Finland confirms its first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 03:25 PM
Singapore reports 47 more coronavirus cases after first deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 02:33 PM
Turkey suspends flights to 46 more countries, bans picnics
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 02:30 PM
Portugal's death toll from coronavirus doubles to 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 02:03 PM
Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300, close to 25,000 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 01:50 PM
Hong Kong postpones university entrance exams, schools to remain closed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 01:34 PM
Pakistan suspends international flights for two weeks to contain Covid-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 01:07 PM
Mauritius reports first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 01:07 PM
German coronavirus cases rise by 2,705 to 16,662
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 01:00 PM
Philippines announces 19th coronavirus death, confirmed cases rise to 307
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 11:26 AM
Indonesia confirms 81 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 11:09 AM
Palestinian Authority reports 4 new coronavirus cases, 52 cases overall
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/21/2020 10:30 AM
Iran president expects coronavirus restrictions to ease within three week
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 10:08 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by