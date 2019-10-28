Saudi Arabia, U.S. to cooperate on security of global energy supply

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry met in Riyadh on Monday and will work together to ensure the security of global energy supply, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.



The two discussed oil markets, the role of OPEC and oil-producing countries outside the organization in coordinating oil production, achieving stability in oil markets and threats against oil facilities in the Gulf, SPA said.

The Saudi energy minister also met with Nigerian Oil Minister Timipre Sylva and discussed investment opportunities between the two countries, oil markets and cooperation among OPEC Plus countries to maintain markets' stability, SPA said. The Saudi minister stressed the kingdom's role as a reliable supplier of crude oil in achieving market stability and its full commitment to provide this strategic commodity.

