Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms

By REUTERS
October 5, 2019 02:13
Breaking news

Saudi Arabia is allowing foreign men and women to rent hotel rooms together without proving they are related, after the conservative Muslim kingdom launched a new tourist visa regime to attract holidaymakers.


Women, including Saudis, are also permitted to rent hotel rooms by themselves, in a break with previous regulations.
The moves appear to pave the way for unaccompanied women to travel more easily and for unmarried foreign visitors to stay together in the Gulf state, where sex outside of marriage is banned.


By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

