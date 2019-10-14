Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi Arabia calls for focus on oil market stability, not oil price

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 10:59
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister said on Monday it was important to concentrate on the stability of the oil market rather than the price of oil and that a fair price was a stable price.

The minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said oil exporters taking part in the global output deal between OPEC and its allies were showing serious commitment to the cuts.


