Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi Arabia condemns Netanyahu’s plan to annex parts of West Bank - state TV

By REUTERS
September 11, 2019 01:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Saudi Arabia condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of his intention to annex parts of the occupied West Bank if he wins an upcoming election, describing the measure as "baseless," state news agency SPA reported on early Wednesday, citing the Royal Court.

The Kingdom called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers to discuss the move, announced on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia said it considered the declaration a "very dangerous escalation against the Palestinians" and said it "violated international law", adding that it "would undermine any efforts to achieve peace".


Related Content

Breaking news
September 11, 2019
After rockets, several targets attacked in Gaza – Palestinian report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut