Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran's president

By REUTERS
September 30, 2019 13:05
 GENEVA -  Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran's president through the leaders of other countries, a spokesman for Tehran's government said on Monday, at a time of heightened tensions between the regional rivals.

"Messages from the Saudis were presented to (Iran's President) Hassan Rouhani from the leaders of some countries," spokesman Ali Rabiei said, according to the semi-official ILNA news agency. "If Saudi Arabia is really pursuing a change of behavior, Iran welcomes that," he added

Rabiei did not give any information on what the messages contained.


