The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia locks down Qatif province to prevent coronavirus spread

By REUTERS  
MARCH 8, 2020 14:57
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it has imposed a temporary lockdown on the eastern Qatif province, an oil-producing region and home to a large Shi'ite Muslim population, to prevent the spread of coronavirus after 11 people there were infected.
All the individuals who had been diagnosed with the disease in the kingdom have either been to Iran or interacted with people who visited the Islamic Republic, home to major Shi'ite holy sites.
The Saudi interior ministry said in a statement that no one would be allowed to enter or exit Qatif and that work at all public and private sectors in the province had been suspended with the exception of institutions providing necessary services.
Commercial supplies would continue to flow to the region, said the statement carried on state media.
Kamala Harris endorses onetime rival Joe Biden's presidential bid
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:52 PM
Feeling 'caged' by coronavirus, pope delivers Sunday address over internet
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:44 PM
Moscow city: Ignoring coronavirus self-isolation rules results in prison
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:30 PM
Hong Kong records third coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:55 PM
Vietnam's coronavirus cases jump to 29
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:41 PM
Iran's coronavirus cases reach 6,566, with 194 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:36 PM
Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:00 PM
Israel Katz: The Joint List is full of terrorists in suits
  • By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
  • 03/08/2020 12:58 PM
Head of Italy's Piedmont region ill with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 12:57 PM
IranAir stops all flights to Europe
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 12:56 PM
Iran's coronavirus cases reach 6,566, with 194 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 12:46 PM
Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 12:38 PM
Saudi Arabia reports four new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 11
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 11:51 AM
Cruise ship idled by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 10:31 AM
Bulgaria confirms first four cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 10:31 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by