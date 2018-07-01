Saudi Arabia pledged to expand oil capacity if needed

Breaking news.
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON - Saudia Arabia's leader has promised US President Donald Trump that the country will produce more oil if needed and that it has 2 million barrels per day of spare capacity, the White House said on Saturday.
Trump told King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud that the oil market could use a boost in production when the two men spoke on Friday, the White House said. The king said he was ready to boost production if needed, the White House said in a statement.
"In response to the President's assessment of a deficit in the oil market, King Salman affirmed that the Kingdom maintains a two million barrel per day spare capacity, which it will prudently use if and when necessary to ensure market balance," the statement said.