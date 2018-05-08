Saudi Arabia says backs U.S. decision to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal





RIYADH - Saudi Arabia welcomed President Donald Trump's decision on Tuesday to withdraw the United States from the international nuclear agreement with Iran and to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran.

"Iran used economic gains from the lifting of sanctions to continue its activities to destabilize the region, particularly by developing ballistic missiles and supporting terrorist groups in the region," according to a statement carried on Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television. Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, has been at loggerheads with Shi'ite Iran for decades, and the countries have fought a long-running proxy war in the Middle East.