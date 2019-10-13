Saudi Arabia says it is not behind Iranian tanker struck in Red Sea

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 15:40
RIYADH - A Saudi minister said on Sunday that Riyadh was not behind a suspected strike against an Iranian-owned oil tanker in the Red Sea, which Iranian state-run television said was hit on Friday by missiles but denied reports they came from Saudi Arabia.

"We did not engage in such behavior at all. This is not how we operate and that's not how we did (it) in the past," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Riyadh."The story is still not complete. So let’s wait and find out what happened before we jump to conclusions."


