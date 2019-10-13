Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi Arabia to launch new logistics zone in Jeddah, open to private investors

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 11:21
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia plans to launch a new logistics zone open to private investors, in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, according to a transport ministry statement on Sunday.

The new zone will be located in al-Khomra, the statement said. It aims to boost the logistics sector to help diversify the kingdom's economy away from oil.Jeddah is home to one of the kingdom's largest ports.


