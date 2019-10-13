Saudi Arabia to launch new logistics zone in Jeddah, open to private investors

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia plans to launch a new logistics zone open to private investors, in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, according to a transport ministry statement on Sunday.



The new zone will be located in al-Khomra, the statement said. It aims to boost the logistics sector to help diversify the kingdom's economy away from oil.Jeddah is home to one of the kingdom's largest ports.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });