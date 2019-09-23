Saudi Arabia to restore full oil output by next week- source

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 12:55
Saudi Arabia has restored around 75% of crude output lost after attacks on its facilities and return to full volumes by early next week, a source briefed on the latest developments told Reuters on Monday.

Saudi's oil production from Khurais is now at more than 1.3 million bpd, while current production from Abqaiq is at about 3 million bpd, the source said.

The attacks on both Khurais and Abqaiq plants, some of the kingdom's biggest facilities, knocked down 5.7 million bpd, or more than half of the kingdom's oil production. Saudi officials have said the output will be fully back online by the end of September.


